Glasford Illini Bluffs swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of goals to ambush Mt. Pulaski 4-1 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 4.

Defense ruled the first half as Glasford Illini Bluffs and Mt. Pulaski were both scoreless.

