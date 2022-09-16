Gooseggs: Springfield Lutheran hands Raymond Lincolnwood a shutout 1-0

Springfield Lutheran played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Springfield Lutheran charged in front of Raymond Lincolnwood 1-0 to begin the final half.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second half, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with September 1, 2021 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 8 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Beardstown in a soccer game . For more, click here.
