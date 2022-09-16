Gooseggs: Springfield Lutheran hands Raymond Lincolnwood a shutout 1-0

Springfield Lutheran played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Raymond Lincolnwood in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Springfield Lutheran charged in front of Raymond Lincolnwood 1-0 to begin the final half.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second half, with neither team scoring.

