Gooseggs: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin hands Normal University a shutout 3-0

No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as it controlled Normal University's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase on September 27 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

In recent action on September 20, Normal University faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Pleasant Plains on September 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

