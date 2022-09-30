Halt: Beardstown refuses to yield to Canton 2-0

Beardstown's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Canton 2-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on September 24, Canton faced off against Port Byron Riverdale and Beardstown took on Virden North Mac on September 26 at Beardstown High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
