Halt: Urbana refuses to yield to Champaign St. Thomas More 3-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Urbana proved that in blanking Champaign St. Thomas More 3-0 in Illinois boys soccer action on October 1.
In recent action on September 27, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Monticello and Urbana took on Bloomington on September 27 at Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.