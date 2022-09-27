 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Halt: Virden North Mac pushes the mute button on Pana's offense 10-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Virden North Mac proved that in blanking Pana 10-0 at Pana High on September 27 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Recently on September 22, Virden North Mac squared off with Staunton in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.

