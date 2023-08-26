Hillsboro dismissed Springfield Lutheran by a 5-2 count in Illinois boys soccer on Aug. 26.

Hillsboro took an early lead by forging a 1-0 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.

The Hilltoppers cruised through the second half, extending the lead with a 4-2 advantage in the frame.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

