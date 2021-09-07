Hoopeston Area blanks Danville Schlarman 8-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Hoopeston Area squeeze Danville Schlarman 8-0 in a shutout effort in Illinois boys soccer action on September 7.
Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
