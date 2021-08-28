 Skip to main content
Hoopeston Area clips Rantoul Township in tight victory 4-3

Hoopeston Area wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 4-3 victory over Rantoul Township in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Defense ruled the first half as the Cornjerkers and the Eagles were both scoreless.

