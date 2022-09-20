Hoopeston Area sticks in gridlock with Georgetown-Ridge Farm 3-3

Victory escaped Hoopeston Area and Georgetown-Ridge Farm after a hard-fought struggle led to a 3-3 knot in Illinois boys soccer on September 20.
Recently on September 10 , Hoopeston Area squared off with Danville in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.