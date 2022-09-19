 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hoopeston Area tells Tolono Unity "No Soup For You" in shutout 3-0

Hoopeston Area's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Tolono Unity in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 19.

In recent action on September 13, Tolono Unity faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Hoopeston Area took on Danville on September 10 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap

