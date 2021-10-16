In the nick of time, Beardstown finally puts away Williamsville 3-1

Why not extra soccer? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Beardstown to defeat Williamsville 3-1 on October 16 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.
The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the second overtime-period tracks with a 2-0 goals differential.
Recently on October 4 , Beardstown squared up on Springfield Lutheran in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.