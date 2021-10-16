 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In the nick of time, Beardstown finally puts away Williamsville 3-1

  • 0

Why not extra soccer? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Beardstown to defeat Williamsville 3-1 on October 16 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.

The Tigers' train of momentum chugged along the second overtime-period tracks with a 2-0 goals differential.

Recently on October 4 , Beardstown squared up on Springfield Lutheran in a soccer game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Marcedes Lewis on Packers-Bears rivalry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News