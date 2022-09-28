Jacksonville tells Beardstown "No Soup For You" in shutout 1-0

Jacksonville's defense was a brick wall that stopped Beardstown cold, resulting in a 1-0 victory in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Last season, Jacksonville and Beardstown faced off on September 29, 2021 at Beardstown High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Beardstown faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield on September 20 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.