Jacksonville wins tense tussle with Bloomington 2-1

Jacksonville fans held their breath in an uneasy 2-1 victory over Bloomington at Jacksonville High on October 8 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 2-1 margin over Bloomington after the first half.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final half, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on September 28, Jacksonville faced off against Beardstown and Bloomington took on Urbana on September 27 at Urbana High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
