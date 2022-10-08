 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kissing your sister: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township find lipsmacking impasse 3-3

Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.

