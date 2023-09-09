Litchfield dismissed Springfield Lutheran by an 8-5 count on Sept. 9 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 4-4 duel in the first half.

The Purple Panthers got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 4-1 edge.

Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Litchfield squared off on Sept. 11, 2021 at Springfield Lutheran High School.

Recently on Aug. 30, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Staunton in a soccer game.

