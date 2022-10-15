Mahomet-Seymour drops zeroes on Bloomington 7-0

Mahomet-Seymour played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 7-0 verdict over Bloomington on October 15 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on October 8, Bloomington faced off against Athens-Greenview Coop and Mahomet-Seymour took on Normal on October 10 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.
