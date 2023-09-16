A suffocating defense helped Mahomet-Seymour handle Bloomington 5-0 at Bloomington High on Sept. 16 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Mahomet-Seymour opened with a 2-0 advantage over Bloomington through the first half.

The Bulldogs held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Bloomington faced off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Bloomington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 12, Bloomington faced off against Danville.

