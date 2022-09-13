Mason City Illini Central refuses to yield in shutout of Mt. Pulaski 6-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Mt. Pulaski on the scoreboard because Mason City Illini Central wouldn't allow it in a 6-0 shutout at Mt. Pulaski High on September 13 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.