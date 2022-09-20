Ministry of defense: Urbana blanks Danville 8-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Urbana stopped Danville to the tune of an 8-0 shutout in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 20.
The last time Urbana and Danville played in a 3-0 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 13, Danville faced off against Bloomington and Urbana took on Champaign Central on September 15 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.