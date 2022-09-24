Monticello blanks Bismarck-Henning in shutout performance 8-0

Defense dominated as Monticello pitched an 8-0 shutout of Bismarck-Henning in Illinois boys soccer action on September 24.
In recent action on September 12, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on September 19 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.