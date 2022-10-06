 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello flexes defensive muscle to keep Champaign Judah Christian off the scoreboard 6-0

  • 0

Monticello's defense kept Champaign Judah Christian under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 6-0 decision at Champaign Judah Christian High on October 6 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Recently on October 1, Monticello squared off with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in a soccer game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe reveals 'systemic' emotional, sexual abuse in women's soccer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News