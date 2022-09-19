 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello locks up tie with Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 0-0

  • 0

No difference could be determined between Monticello and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond after the two schools fought to a 0-0 deadlock at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High on September 19 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 8, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Monticello took on Rantoul Township on September 13 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News