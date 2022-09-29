Monticello wallops Stanford Olympia 9-1

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Monticello's performance in a 9-1 destruction of Stanford Olympia on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 20, Stanford Olympia faced off against Rantoul Township and Monticello took on Bismarck-Henning on September 24 at Bismarck-Henning High School. For a full recap, click here.
