Mt. Zion blanks Mahomet-Seymour 1-0

Mt. Zion corralled Mahomet-Seymour's offense and never let go to fuel a 1-0 victory in Illinois boys soccer action on October 6.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion faced off on August 28, 2021 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 29, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Mt Zion took on Effingham on September 29 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.