No pain, no gain: Urbana overcomes Peoria Notre Dame 3-1

Urbana had its hands full but finally brushed off Peoria Notre Dame 3-1 during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 27, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Champaign Central and Urbana took on Champaign St. Thomas More on October 1 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. Click here for a recap
