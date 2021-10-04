No quit here; Beardstown fights back to beat Springfield Lutheran 3-1

Beardstown dug itself out of a first half hole and pulled out a 3-1 win over Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
The start wasn't the problem for the Crusaders, who began with a 1-0 edge over the Tigers through the end of the first half.
Beardstown got the better of the second-half scoring 3-0 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on September 29, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Pleasant Plains and Beardstown took on Jacksonville on September 29 at Beardstown High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.