No quit here; Beardstown fights back to beat Springfield Lutheran 3-1

  • 0

Beardstown dug itself out of a first half hole and pulled out a 3-1 win over Springfield Lutheran in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Crusaders, who began with a 1-0 edge over the Tigers through the end of the first half.

Beardstown got the better of the second-half scoring 3-0 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on September 29, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Pleasant Plains and Beardstown took on Jacksonville on September 29 at Beardstown High School. For a full recap, click here.

