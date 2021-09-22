 Skip to main content
No scoring allowed; Springfield Lutheran pushes past Athens 2-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Springfield Lutheran squeeze Athens 2-0 in a shutout effort for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 22.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half, leaving the score 0-0 at first half.

Springfield Lutheran's train of momentum chugged along the second-half tracks with a 2-0 goals differential.

Recently on September 13 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Taylorville in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

