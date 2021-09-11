No scoring allowed; Springfield Lutheran pushes past Litchfield 7-0

No need for worry, Springfield Lutheran's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 7-0 shutout of Litchfield in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 11.
Springfield Lutheran drew first blood by forging a 4-0 margin over Litchfield after the first half.
In recent action on September 7, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Byron and Springfield Lutheran took on Litchfield on August 28 at Litchfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.