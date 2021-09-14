 Skip to main content
No scoring allowed; Urbana pushes past Normal Community West 1-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Urbana shutout Normal Community West 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Recently on September 3 , Urbana squared up on Danville in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first half, with no one scoring.

