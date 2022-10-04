Normal University squeaks past Rochester in tight tilt 2-1

Normal University eventually plied victory away from Rochester 2-1 on October 4 in Illinois boys high school soccer.
In recent action on September 29, Rochester faced off against Hillsboro and Normal University took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on September 27 at Normal University High School. For more, click here.
