Normal West and Urbana brawl to a draw 1-1

Normal West and Urbana decided nothing but how closely they compare after Thursday's' 1-1 knot in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Last season, Urbana and Normal West faced off on September 14, 2021 at Normal West High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 15 , Urbana squared off with Champaign Central in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.