Normal West blanks Champaign Centennial in shutout performance 9-0

Normal West unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Champaign Centennial in a 9-0 shutout at Champaign Centennial High on September 26 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 17, Champaign Centennial faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Normal West took on Urbana on September 22 at Urbana High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.