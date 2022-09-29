Nothing but a knot between Champaign St. Thomas More and Bloomington Central Catholic 0-0

Champaign St. Thomas More and Bloomington Central Catholic dueled through a white-knuckle affair that ended in a 0-0 stalemate during this Illinois boys high school soccer game.
In recent action on September 22, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Fisher and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Williamsville on September 24 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.