Peoria Richwoods flexes defensive muscle to keep Urbana off the scoreboard 3-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Peoria Richwoods bottled Urbana 3-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
In recent action on October 6, Urbana faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Peoria Richwoods took on Champaign Centennial on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
