Pleasant Plains blankets Springfield Lutheran with swarming defensive effort 1-0

Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final half, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.