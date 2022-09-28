Pleasant Plains blankets Springfield Lutheran with swarming defensive effort 1-0

A suffocating defense helped Pleasant Plains handle Springfield Lutheran 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Pleasant Plains drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Springfield Lutheran after the first half.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final half, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Springfield Lutheran and Pleasant Plains squared off with October 9, 2021 at Springfield Lutheran High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Pleasant Plains took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on September 22 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
