Point of emphasis: Beardstown posts stop sign on Buffalo Tri-City's offense 8-0

Beardstown didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Buffalo Tri-City's attack in a virtuoso 8-0 performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Last season, Beardstown and Buffalo Tri-City squared off with September 4, 2021 at Buffalo Tri-City High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 10 , Beardstown squared off with Springfield Southeast in a soccer game . Click here for a recap
