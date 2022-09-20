 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Point of emphasis: St. Joseph-Ogden posts stop sign on Tolono Unity's offense 5-0

  • 0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. St. Joseph-Ogden proved that in blanking Tolono Unity 5-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 20.

In recent action on September 13, Tolono Unity faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and St Joseph-Ogden took on Stanford Olympia on September 15 at Stanford Olympia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News