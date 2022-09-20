Point of emphasis: St. Joseph-Ogden posts stop sign on Tolono Unity's offense 5-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. St. Joseph-Ogden proved that in blanking Tolono Unity 5-0 for an Illinois boys soccer victory on September 20.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.