Quincy Notre Dame dominates Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 4-1

Quincy Notre Dame's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 4-1 on September 20 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 13, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Quincy Notre Dame took on Springfield on September 8 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

