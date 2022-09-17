Score no more: Champaign St. Thomas More's defense is flawless in stopping Metamora 5-0

Defense dominated as Champaign St. Thomas More pitched a 5-0 shutout of Metamora on September 17 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
