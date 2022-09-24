Score no more: Effingham St. Anthony's defense breaks down Pana 6-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Effingham St. Anthony squeeze Pana 6-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 24.
