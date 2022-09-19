Score no more: Hillsboro's defense breaks down Raymond Lincolnwood 1-0

Hillsboro played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Raymond Lincolnwood in Illinois boys soccer action on September 19.
