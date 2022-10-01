Score no more: Monticello's defense is flawless in stopping Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 8-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Monticello followed in snuffing Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's offense 8-0 on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.
In recent action on September 24, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Tolono Unity and Monticello took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 27 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.