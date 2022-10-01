 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Score no more: Monticello's defense is flawless in stopping Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 8-0

  • 0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Monticello followed in snuffing Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's offense 8-0 on October 1 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

In recent action on September 24, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Tolono Unity and Monticello took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 27 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News