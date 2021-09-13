Springfield Lutheran baffles Taylorville 9-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Springfield Lutheran's 9-0 beating of Taylorville in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Springfield Lutheran opened with a 4-0 advantage over Taylorville through the first half.
In recent action on September 7, Taylorville faced off against Mt Zion and Springfield Lutheran took on Riverton on September 9 at Springfield Lutheran High School. Click here for a recap
