Springfield Lutheran blanks Pleasant Plains 1-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Springfield Lutheran squeeze Pleasant Plains 1-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 9.
In recent action on October 4, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Beardstown and Pleasant Plains took on Springfield Lutheran on September 29 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.
Springfield Lutheran got the better of the final-half scoring 1-0 to finish the game in style.
