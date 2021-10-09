 Skip to main content
Springfield Lutheran blanks Pleasant Plains 1-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Springfield Lutheran squeeze Pleasant Plains 1-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 9.

In recent action on October 4, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Beardstown and Pleasant Plains took on Springfield Lutheran on September 29 at Pleasant Plains High School. Click here for a recap

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first half.

Springfield Lutheran got the better of the final-half scoring 1-0 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

