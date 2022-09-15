Springfield Lutheran darts by Staunton in easy victory 5-1

Springfield Lutheran swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Staunton 5-1 at Springfield Lutheran High on September 15 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Springfield Lutheran thundered in front of Staunton 2-0 to begin the second half.

The Crusaders avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 3-1 stretch over the second half.

