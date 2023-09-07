Springfield Lutheran dismissed Riverton by a 5-2 count at Springfield Lutheran High on Sept. 7 in Illinois boys high school soccer action.

Springfield Lutheran opened with a 3-1 advantage over Riverton through the first half.

The Crusaders got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-1 edge.

Last season, Riverton and Springfield Lutheran faced off on Sept. 9, 2021 at Springfield Lutheran High School.

Recently on Aug. 30, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Staunton in a soccer game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.