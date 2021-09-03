Springfield Lutheran dismantles Normal Calvary Christian in convincing manner 5-2

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Lutheran broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 5-2 explosion on Normal Calvary Christian in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.
Springfield Lutheran drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Normal Calvary Christian after the first half.
In recent action on August 28, Normal Calvary Christian faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Springfield Lutheran took on Litchfield on August 28 at Litchfield High School. For more, click here.
