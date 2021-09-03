 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield Lutheran dismantles Normal Calvary Christian in convincing manner 5-2

{{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield Lutheran broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 5-2 explosion on Normal Calvary Christian in an Illinois boys soccer matchup.

Springfield Lutheran drew first blood by forging a 2-0 margin over Normal Calvary Christian after the first half.

In recent action on August 28, Normal Calvary Christian faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Springfield Lutheran took on Litchfield on August 28 at Litchfield High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News