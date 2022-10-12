Springfield Lutheran pockets slim win over Warrensburg-Latham 2-1

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Springfield Lutheran did just enough to beat Warrensburg-Latham 2-1 on October 12 in Illinois boys high school soccer.

The start wasn't the problem for Warrensburg-Latham, as it began with a 1-0 edge over Springfield Lutheran through the end of the first half.

The Cardinals had the advantage to start the final half, but the Crusaders won the session and the game with a 2-0 performance.

