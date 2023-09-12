Springfield Lutheran grabbed a 3-1 victory at the expense of Riverton in Illinois boys soccer on Sept. 12.

Tough to find an edge early, Springfield Lutheran and Riverton fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

The Crusaders held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the second half.

